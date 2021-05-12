Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 47,198 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,198 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ameren worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 658,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. 7,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,392. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

