Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,803,397 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,803,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,407,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of SLM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

