Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SS&C Technologies worth $47,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 117,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 14,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

