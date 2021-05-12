Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,974 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of The J. M. Smucker worth $34,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,203. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

