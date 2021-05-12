Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $21.07 Million Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 1.87% of Rite Aid worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rite Aid by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,283. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.