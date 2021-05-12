Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $23.64 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.29. 112,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,509. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

