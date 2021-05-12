Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $490.89. 69,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.34 and a 200-day moving average of $519.13. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

