Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $30.56 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Five Below worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

FIVE stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.36. 15,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,160. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

