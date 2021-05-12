Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $52.12 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $52,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 161,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in McKesson by 10.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 744,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,166,000 after buying an additional 69,792 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 66.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.62. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

