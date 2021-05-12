Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. 32,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,745. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29.

