Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLLI traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.90. 3,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,190. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.20 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

