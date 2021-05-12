Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of The RealReal worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 244,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 439,386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 563,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The RealReal by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after buying an additional 451,404 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after buying an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 92,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,549. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.