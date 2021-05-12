Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. 448,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

