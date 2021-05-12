Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.34 and a 200 day moving average of $352.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.