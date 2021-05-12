Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $24.14 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,143,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,413. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

