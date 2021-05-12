Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 266,739 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,739 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE DAR traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 80,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

