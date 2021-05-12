Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 38,883 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,883 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,472. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders have sold a total of 282,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.