Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 6,711 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

IEMG stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 298,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,224,725. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.