Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 252,358 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,031,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,275. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

