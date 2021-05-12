Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 172,843 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,843 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $45,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

