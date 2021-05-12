Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 25,248 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.