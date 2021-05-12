Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 28,256 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,256 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $105.38. 32,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,623. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

