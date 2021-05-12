Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 37,038 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,038 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Floor & Decor worth $23,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,974. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.