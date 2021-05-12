Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,196 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 130,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,616. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

