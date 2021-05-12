Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,439 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,401. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

