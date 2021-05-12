Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $62,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 241,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,743,093. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $223.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

