Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,642 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 377,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

