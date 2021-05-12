Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2,225,813 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Panther Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $280.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

