Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.29. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,939. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $769.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

