Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Up 3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 11,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 28,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

About Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

