Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.85.

Shares of TSE GWO traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.32. 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,453. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$19.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.41. The company has a market cap of C$33.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

