Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

