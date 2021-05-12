GreenPower Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422.00 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $92.58 million and approximately $422.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00543624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00246787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.56 or 0.01156210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00033332 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

