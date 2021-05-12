Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) Insider Purchases £9,950.94 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,950.94 ($13,000.97).

LON:GRID opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.73. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.24 ($1.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

