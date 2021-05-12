Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Announces Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
GO stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,079,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.
Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
