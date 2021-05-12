Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

About Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)

Groupe GorgÃ© SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

