Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $64.25

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $61.59. Grubhub shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 3,906 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

