GSE Systems (GVP) to Release Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GVP stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.65.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.