Guess’ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,497 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,560% compared to the average daily volume of 813 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess’ stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,854. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Guess’ has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $30.20.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

