H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $125,843.91 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FUL traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

