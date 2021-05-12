H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 3,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

