Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Up 2.3%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Halfords Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

