Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

In related news, Director Kimberly Schaefer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,579.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,750. 81.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

