Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.27. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 147,882 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 955.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Hallador Energy worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

