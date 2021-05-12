Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $230,118,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

