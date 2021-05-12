Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.79. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 163,417 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

