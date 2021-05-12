Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

RGA opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

