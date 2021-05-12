Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 47,700 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

