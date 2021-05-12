Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after acquiring an additional 380,655 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

