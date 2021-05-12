Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

